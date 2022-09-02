Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

