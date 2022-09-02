NewYorkCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $611.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $766,181.48 and $611.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00287309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002439 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

