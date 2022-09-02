NextDAO Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $589,567.22 and approximately $313,557.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,422,552,987 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,320,878 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

