NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

