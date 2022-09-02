NFT Trading Up 1.9% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NFT has a market cap of $21.52 and $285,396.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods "

