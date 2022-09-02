NFTb (NFTB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $88,388.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 599.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.