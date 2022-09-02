NFTify Hits Market Cap of $221,713.56 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, NFTify has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $221,713.56 and approximately $207.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.
NFTify Coin Profile
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
Buying and Selling NFTify
