NFTPad Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26,620.84 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTPad has a market cap of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.

NFTPad Coin Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

Buying and Selling NFTPad

