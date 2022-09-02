NFTPad Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
NFTPad Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
NFTPad Coin Trading
