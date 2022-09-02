Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $12.21 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $12.21 million and $188,983.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,307,281,595 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,281,595 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

