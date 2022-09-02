Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.13

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

