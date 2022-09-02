Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,736 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

