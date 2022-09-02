Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,159 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.63 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

