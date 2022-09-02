Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,855 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $11,374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 43.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

