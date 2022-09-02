Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,855 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $11,374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Catalent by 43.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Catalent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
