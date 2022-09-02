Norinchukin Bank The Buys 314 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 41.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.62 and a 52-week high of $405.89.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.09.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

