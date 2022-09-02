Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,129 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.