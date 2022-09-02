Norinchukin Bank The Buys 4,290 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

