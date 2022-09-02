Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,149,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

