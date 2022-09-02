Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

