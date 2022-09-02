Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,030 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Best Buy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BBY opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

