Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 980 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

