Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

About Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

