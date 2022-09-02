Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.25 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
