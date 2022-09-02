Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $560.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.96. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

