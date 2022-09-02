Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $560.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NOC stock opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.96. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.