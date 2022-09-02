Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Research Coverage Started at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
