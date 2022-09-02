NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NBY opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.80. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

