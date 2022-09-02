Novo (NOVO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novo

