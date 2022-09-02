Nubia Brand International Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:NUBIU)

Nubia Brand International’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 7th. Nubia Brand International had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:NUBIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Nubia Brand International has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth about $382,000.

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

