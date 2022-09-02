Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $20.24. Nutanix shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 193,540 shares traded.
The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 2.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
