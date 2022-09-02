Nxt Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23,019.00 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $23,019.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015810 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars.
