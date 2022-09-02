Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Argus began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,198,523 shares of company stock valued at $205,484,525 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,233,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

