Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $322.68 million and $36.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

