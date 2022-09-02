Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Observer (OBSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Observer has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $21,688.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

