Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem
About Ocean Bio-Chem
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
Further Reading
