Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth about $136,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth about $218,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.