OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Achieves $766,026.52

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $766,026.52 and approximately $5,455.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

