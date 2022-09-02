OctoFi Price Hits $1.76 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00008668 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $24,820.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

