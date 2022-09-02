Octopus Protocol Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $35,202.71 and approximately $14,372.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

