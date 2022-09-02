Oddz (ODDZ) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $304,436.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.