ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

