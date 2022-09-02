Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Tops $746,625.63

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Odyssey has a market cap of $746,625.63 and approximately $465,918.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

