Oikos Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $164,908.11 and approximately $311.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

