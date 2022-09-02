Oiler (OIL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Oiler has a total market capitalization of $266,820.03 and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oiler alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029160 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083747 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00040817 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. The official website for Oiler is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.