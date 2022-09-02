OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $638,928.01 and $10,517.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028826 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00039980 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003203 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

