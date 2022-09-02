OKB Market Capitalization Tops $938.49 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $938.49 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.64 or 0.00078809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086691 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

