Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Stephens downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.57.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 48.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Okta by 320.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 198,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.