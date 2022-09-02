Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at JMP Securities

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 33.7 %

Okta stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Okta by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Okta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.