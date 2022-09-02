Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

LON:OMU opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 647.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.57. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.