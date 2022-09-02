Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
LON:OMU opened at GBX 51.80 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 647.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.57. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 50.50 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31.
Old Mutual Company Profile
