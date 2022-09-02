Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $23.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $22.15. Old Republic International shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 21,266 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.36%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

