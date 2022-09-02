Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 7.15 $416.74 million $1.89 17.17 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.36 $53.51 million $0.42 39.95

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 3 0 2.30 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omega Healthcare Investors and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 141.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 44.01% 11.00% 4.63% Retail Opportunity Investments 17.65% 3.85% 1.80%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

