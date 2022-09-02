OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.15 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $256.15 million and approximately $25.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00009030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00207325 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

