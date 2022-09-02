Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00305191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,369 coins and its circulating supply is 563,053 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

